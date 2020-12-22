The Fergus Falls HRA is pleased to announce it has been selected to receive a $241,350 grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Des Moines through the competitive Affordable Housing Program. For 30 years, the affordable housing program has provided down payment assistance, building or rehabilitation funds to organizations working to provide affordable housing options in their communities.
The Fergus Falls HRA worked with Security State Bank on the 2020 affordable housing program application earlier this year. Both have been a dedicated community partner and advocate for affordable housing.
Receiving this grant from FHLB of Des Moines will allow the Fergus Falls HRA to provide additional leverage funds for 13 homeowners to be used in conjunction with Minnesota DEED Small Cities Development Program grant. Projects may consist of improvement needs such as replacement of siding, windows, roofing and HVAC.
Projects will be located within Fergus Falls, Underwood and Battle Lake where small cities development program grants funds are available. Eligible households will need to qualify by income.
Security State Bank of Fergus Falls is honored to partner with the FHLB of Des Moines and the Fergus Falls Housing & Redevelopment Authority on this grant. We are excited to see the impacts this project will have on our local communities. Scott DeBrito – EVP Security State Bank of Fergus Falls.
The affordable housing program encourages collaboration between financial institutions and housing organizations to create affordable housing solutions for families in need. Since its inception in 1990, FHLB Des Moines members have helped facilitate more than $740 million in funding to benefit over 120,000 families through new construction and rehabilitation of owner-occupied or rental housing, as well as down payment and closing-cost assistance.
“Here at FHLB Des Moines, our ultimate goal is to strengthen the communities we serve, and through our affordable housing programs grants, we are able to do just that,” said Kris Williams, president and CEO, FHLB Des Moines. “Thanks to 30 years of partnerships between the bank, our member financial institutions and local housing sponsors such as the Fergus Falls Housing & Redevelopment Authority, we directly and positively impact the communities we serve.”
FHLB Des Moines returns 10% of its net income annually to assist with housing needs throughout its district, consisting of 13 states and three U.S. Pacific territories. Affordable Housing Program dollars are an important form of gap funding for a variety of projects, as the grants are often combined with other federal and local dollars.
