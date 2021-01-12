Brink Lawyers P.A. is proud to announce that University of St. Thomas School of Law Student, Lexi Wentworth,of Fergus Falls, is the recipient of Brink Lawyers Northern Valley Scholarship for Minnesota law school students.
Wentworth graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 2015 and later attended the University of Minnesota Twin Cities majoring in sociology of law, crime and deviance. She is currently a second-year law student at the University of St. Thomas School of Law.
During her time at the University of Minnesota, she worked as an intern for Pemberton Law Firm of Fergus Falls. During that time, she gained useful skills and furthered her interests in legal studies. Following graduating from the University of Minnesota, she worked for the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office mediating with Minnesota citizens and companies/organizations throughout the country. Her work at the Attorney General’s Office and Pemberton Law Firm were great opportunities in helping her realize the importance of legal resources in rural Minnesota.
The Brink Lawyers Northern Valley Scholarship provides support to Minnesota law students with ties to the Northern Red River Valley. The goal of the scholarship is to make it easier for law students to take up practice in the northern Red River Valley following law school graduation. The scholarship was established in part to address the current crisis of underrepresentation in rural areas, especially for people in poverty.
Brink Lawyers is a six-lawyer law firm in Hallock, established in 1934 by legendary litigator, Lyman Brink. The firm is best known for its personal injury practice, litigation work and estate planning experience.
