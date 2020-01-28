At its kick-off meeting for 2020, the Fergus Falls Area YMCA Foundation approved three priority projects to be funded at $15,000 and anticipates private donations will supplement any additional funds needed. The electrical system beneath the swimming pool will be updated; the sauna in the men’s locker room will be replaced; carpet/flooring will be replaced in some parts of the building.
“The swimming pool’s electrical system is not visible to our members,” Eric Price, executive director of the Fergus Falls YMCA said, “But it is our top priority and we want to address it before there are any concerns or safety issues,”
The sauna in the men’s locker room has had issues for several years leading to frequent repairs and down time. Late last year it went down for good and needs to be completely replaced.
“We’ve been doing our best to stay on top of keeping the sauna functioning,” Price said. “The solution is for a new and better system that will last, which is great news for all who use it. We had 144,000 members alone check into our facility in 2019. That means we have to keep up with carpet and flooring updates, especially in childcare spaces.”
The Foundation isn’t able to fund these projects at 100%.
“YMCA donors are very generous,” Ben Underwood, chair of the Foundation board said. “We’re confident that our significant contribution to these projects will demonstrate our commitment and encourage others to match us.”
