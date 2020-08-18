In partnership with the Fergus Falls Downtown Riverfront Council (FFDRC), Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce an upcoming ‘Meet Your Merchants’ event scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. throughout Fergus Falls. This is a community-wide event that includes 28 participating businesses that have offered to host an “open house” throughout the day. Many of these businesses are offering specials, sales, opportunities for additional discounts like “Spin to Win,” giveaways, and even a few tours.
Several new businesses have joined the community this past year, and this event provides an opportunity to meet these new merchants while continuing to support local favorites. From clothing sales and massage discounts, to brew tours and a pizza-throwing demonstration, there is something fun and exciting for everyone. All participating businesses will continue to follow safe reopening guidelines, so don’t forget to mask up!
The event was inspired by Lisa Rodgers, a relatively new merchant in the community who wholeheartedly believes that “as local merchants, we have the power to make our local community thrive and flourish.” You can visit her store, Liza Jayne’s Home Decor & Gifts, on Thursday, as well as several new and long-standing businesses.
For a downloadable map and event details, please visit www.greaterfergusfalls.com or visit our Facebook page at @GreaterFF.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.