In partnership with the Fergus Falls Downtown Riverfront Council (FFDRC), Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce an upcoming ‘Meet Your Merchants’ event scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. throughout Fergus Falls. This is a community-wide event that includes 28 participating businesses that have offered to host an “open house” throughout the day. Many of these businesses are offering specials, sales, opportunities for additional discounts like “Spin to Win,” giveaways, and even a few tours.

Several new businesses have joined the community this past year, and this event provides an opportunity to meet these new merchants while continuing to support  local favorites. From clothing sales and massage discounts, to brew tours and a pizza-throwing demonstration, there is something fun and exciting for everyone. All participating businesses will continue to follow safe reopening guidelines, so don’t forget to mask up!

The event was inspired by Lisa Rodgers, a relatively new merchant in the community who wholeheartedly believes that “as local merchants, we have the power to make our local community thrive and flourish.” You can visit her store, Liza Jayne’s Home Decor & Gifts, on Thursday, as well as several new and long-standing businesses.

For a downloadable map and event details, please visit www.greaterfergusfalls.com or visit our Facebook page at @GreaterFF.

