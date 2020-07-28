Mayor Ben Schierer, the city of Fergus Falls, the Fergus Falls Public Library and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Community of Practice are hosting the first of several Community Conversations on Equity Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.
The time is ripe for these conversations, and there are the right speakers to kick off this first conversation. Join Chris Hyslop and Dr. Kandace Creel Falcon as they provide a basis of information regarding human rights and the U.N. (Hyslop) and equity through a rural lens (Falcon).
The event will finish with small group discussions and a roundup of intentions and actions.
This event is free and will take place virtually over Zoom. Preregistration is required: https://bit.ly/ffcc2020"
