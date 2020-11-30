Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce that after a successful run of “pop-up” features, Boss Mom’s Crafting is set to open a permanent location in downtown Fergus Falls. Abby Barry, a DIY crafter turned small-business retailer and wholesaler, will be opening her doors on Nov. 30 at 123 E. Lincoln Ave., at Sugarbomb’s summer location. The retailer will remain at this location throughout the month of December before moving next door to Suite B in 2021. Boss Mom sells a variety of home decor, handmade signs, drinkware, apparel and custom orders.
Barry is from Fergus Falls and also operates a licensed day care. Her love of crafting quickly progressed into a gainful business endeavor. After a few vendor shows and the occasional pop-up, her sales increased and wholesale requests flowed. Several local businesses now sell her home decor and merchandise, including Big Chief, Little Chief, Spirit Isle Off Sale (located in Ashby), and New Dimensions Home Health Care.
Barry said, “I am so thankful to be a part of this community and for the amount of support I’ve received. I wasn’t expecting my business to grow as quickly as it has, especially in the midst of this pandemic and the challenges that come along with that, though it goes to show how great this community is. I’m excited for this opportunity and to see what the future holds.”
During the month of December you can shop daily from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., with some exclusive sales and extended hours planned, to be announced at a later date. Boss Moms’ grand opening is slated for Jan. 1, 2021, with a countless sales and daily giveaways planned during that week.
Follow their Facebook page at Boss Mom’s Crafting to learn more.
GFF business development coordinator NeTia Bauman said, “The uptick in pop-up shops and the exponential sales growth these small-business owners are experiencing is incredible. We are grateful to play a supporting role in the growing success of startups like Boss Mom’s Crafting!”
If considering a startup, are an early stage entrepreneur or a long-standing business owner, GFF’s free entrepreneur services are readily available. Both in person and virtual 1-to-1 coaching sessions and ongoing training/education opportunities are available at greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs.
