These are rough times for businesses in Otter Tail County. From employee shortages and retention to rising wholesale and material costs.
With this in mind, the county has partnered with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development and West Central Minnesota Small Business Development Center with a Small Business Partnership grant.
Sarah Schake, an independent contractor who works with the Otter Tail County Community Development Agency said it is for any type of business.
“This is targeted for either new or existing businesses looking for that coaching. The application is out on our website and it’s just got the basic questions such as if the business is a for profit or non-profit, a basic description of the organization, what kind of coaching their looking for and if they have any specific project ideas to match with that coaching because certain businesses will be eligible for that matching grant to go along with the coaching,” said Schake.
The Business Resilience Coaching program is offering competitive matching grants for selected organizations to make it happen and implement ideas identified during coaching sessions.
Schake said all businesses and nonprofits that apply will have the opportunity to work one-on-one with local advisors or in small group training to assess their organizations’ current plans and operations. Coaching can cover but is not limited to, technology, finances, social media marketing, business planning and succession planning.
Participants will also have the opportunity to work one-on-one or in small group training sessions to assess their organizations’ current plans and operations.
Selected organizations will also have access to matching make it happen grant funds of up to $2,000 per organization. Grant funds received shall be used to continue work with a local advisor and implement ideas identified in the coaching and training sessions.
“It is a second round of the same program that we offered earlier this year. We did one in March. All businesses that already received a grant through the program would not be eligible for this round,” added Schake.
Schake said the second round of applications will close on Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. Applicants will receive notification if they are selected to participate by Aug. 25.
Grant funds are limited and applications will go through a competitive review. Organizations that are not selected to receive grant funds will have the opportunity to participate in free one-on-one coaching through the WC SBDC.
More information about the program is available at ottertailcountymn.us/biz-coaching, or by contact Sarah Schake at cda@co.ottertail.mn.us or 218-998-8722.