Gate City Bank has announced the two local charity winners of its annual Giving Hearts Day giveaway. Each of these charities was chosen in a random drawing to receive $5,000 each from Gate City Bank on Giving Hearts Day.
This year, Gate City Bank is making a difference in local communities by donating more than $250,000 to Giving Hearts Day charities. Pat of this commitment includes $75,000 ($5,000 donated to each of the 15 charities) donated to charities chosen by the community as part of the annual Giving Hearts Day nomination contest.
“Seeing so much passion and support for regional charities is nothing short of inspiring,” says Amanda Torok, senior vice president of culture at Gate City Bank. “Giving Hearts Day is a testament to the goodness that lives in our communities, which is why the bank believes it is important to support charities that are doing such great work in local communities.”
The bank is also giving back in 2021 by matching each team member’s donation to a Giving Hearts Day charity, as well as allowing team members to volunteer time for their favorite Giving Hearts Day charities on company time.
The following area charities will receive $5,000 from Gate City Bank:
• St. Mary's Catholic School (Breckenridge).
• Lutheran Brethren Seminary (Fergus Falls).
Visit GateCity.Bank/GivingHearts for full details, and stay tuned for more fun surprises from Gate City Bank on Giving Hearts Day! For more information on Giving Hearts Day, please visit GivingHeartsDay.org.
