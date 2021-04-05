Beginning April 1, and running through Oct. 31, Gate City Bank will once again partner with various cities across North Dakota and central Minnesota in an effort to revitalize mature neighborhoods, helping local homeowners make repairs and improvements with a low interest rate.
“Creating a better way of life for our customers, communities and fellow team members is at the heart of who Gate City Bank is,” said Jeana Marshall, vice president of personal lending operations. “We’re very excited to see where these local partnerships can benefit homeowners and communities alike.”
Qualifying improvements for the bank’s home improvement programs range from patio additions and new garages to safety repairs like furnace replacements and accessibility improvements.
Funds may be used to address code and structural corrections, energy improvements and general property enhancements. A total of $10 million dollars has been allocated in 2021 to programs in the following cities:
• Fargo
• West Fargo
• Moorhead
• Fergus Falls
• Grand Forks
• Wahpeton
Applications must be received on or before Oct. 31, and projects must be within city limits. Each project is subject to credit qualification and a home evaluation. Applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis as funds are available, and each location may have varied rates and information available. Subject to credit qualifications and home evaluation. Loan amounts can range from $10,000 to $75,000.
To learn more, call 701-293-2400 or visit GateCity.Bank/Home-Improvement-Programs.
