During difficult times, extending a helping hand to those in need leads to healing. Gate City Bank has spent the past 98 years creating a better way of life for customers, communities and team members. This hasn’t changed throughout the last year of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in Fergus Falls.
“Gate City Bank truly enjoys serving the people of Fergus Falls,” said Sherri Smith, senior vice president of retail banking. “We’re so happy to be part of this wonderful community, and over the past year we’ve been thankful for the chance to continue helping customers, communities and team members create a better way of life.”
Processing the most PPP loans in neighboring North Dakota
The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has had a significant impact on businesses in central Minnesota, including Fergus Falls, as well as throughout neighboring North Dakota. This Small Business Administration (SBA) loan program was established as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It provides businesses with the resources they need to maintain payroll, hire back employees who may have been laid off and cover applicable overhead.
The Financial Times recently reached out to Gate City Bank to learn more about how the PPP program has been so successful in North Dakota. In 2020, North Dakota processed more PPP loans than any other state, and Gate City Bank processed more loans than any other bank in the state (loans under $150,000), helping over 2,100 businesses in more than 250 industries. This resulted in a $74 million overall impact.
Helping customers with personal loans that totaled over $1 Million
In the wake of the pandemic, the bank’s “BetterLife Loan,” for example, provided access to emergency funds for customers who suffered a job loss or a significant income-related event. The bank helped over 400 people with this program alone, making a $1.3 million impact overall throughout the year.
Gate City Bank cares about helping customers, especially during times of emergency such as government shutdowns, floods and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bank’s pandemic-related personal loans came with a 1% interest rate and no fees, helping people create a better way of life in difficult circumstances.
The bank also offered loan deferrals for those whose livelihood was heavily impacted by COVID-19. It processed more than 6,700 loan extensions for customers.
Continuing to promote philanthropic giving
Gate City Bank believes in giving back to the communities where team members live and work. In the past year, the bank donated more than 30,000 of its blue tote bags to students transferring home-learning materials. It also gave away 25,000 hand sanitizers and 63,000 face masks.
Whether it was delivering pizza to heroic health care workers, displaying #WorldOfHearts support in windows or supporting local businesses by purchasing gift cards and distributing them to team members, Gate City Bank’s locations have let communities know everyone is in this together.
Additionally, the bank donated approximately $4,000 toward community efforts provided by the following organizations and others in Fergus Falls and the surrounding area throughout the past year:
• Fergus Falls Hockey Association.
• American Legion.
• Fergus Falls Public Schools.
• Eagles Club.
• Hansen’s Repair Shop.
• Our Lady of Victory School.
• Otter-Risers Kiwanis.
• Fergus Falls Sertoma Club.
• Otter Cove Children’s Museum.
