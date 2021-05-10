Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce that local consulting firm, Cardinal Consulting Solutions (CCS) is open for business. With a mission to help companies empower their workforce and energize productivity by optimizing their recruitment, retention and engagement processes, this firm is a welcomed addition to the region’s business community. CSS is founded by Amy Johnson, an experienced human resource professional with a passion for workforce development, recruitment and retention, and an undeniable desire to make a difference: She strives to provide customizable services to a variety of industries.
CCS believes that employee engagement is critical to a company’s success. CCS’s “cardinal rule” is that a company functions best when there is positive engagement throughout their workforce. Company culture should be based on mutual respect for mutual gain.
Johnson, from Minneapolis, relocated to Fergus Falls in 2013 with her husband, who is originally from Evansville. They were attracted to the area due to the quality of life, numerous career opportunities, athletic programs, and quality child care services.
Johnson said, “Moving from Minneapolis to the greater Fergus Falls area was the best decision my family could have made. It has provided a quality of life that allowed me to finally find my clarity toward entrepreneurship. This journey could not have happened without the support of the GFF Entrepreneur Initiative Program, and the strong and inspiring local network that I have been able to create. I am ready to make the difference I have been waiting to make.”
CCS offers customizable consultations for companies that are struggling to attract talent or retain their workforce. These services include employee recruitment process evaluations, workforce retention and engagement evaluations, and a variety of creative solutions to overcome these obstacles. CCS also collaborates with partners such as Eggen Group Marketing to provide recruitment videos and virtual tours.
Johnson was an early participant in the GFF Entrepreneur Initiative, a free and confidential one-on-one consulting service for new and early-stage entrepreneurs. To learn more, please visit greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs.
“GFF’s entrepreneur programming provides critical technical assistance to startups and existing business owners. We are excited to see both a high-level of quality and quantity come from this program. The services that CCS provides are integral to retaining existing workforce but also in attracting new labor force participants,” said director NeTia Bauman.
To learn more about CCS, and to check out their recruitment and virtual tour videos, please visit cardinalconsultingsolutions.com.
