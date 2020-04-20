Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce they are partnering with the Southern Valley Economic Development Association (SVEDA) to co-host an upcoming Zoom presentation, entitled ‘Lemonade.’ This event is scheduled for Thursday, April 23 from 7:30 - 8:00 a.m. and will focus on business owners who are making lemonade out of lemons. Looking for inspiration or best practices? Join the call. 

When life hands you lemons, you make lemonade! It’s in your DNA. But you just don’t make lemonade; you complete market research to understand consumer preference, test new ideas, and keep forging ahead. You develop different sales channels to sell your lemonade to consumers. You find the most cost-efficient way to make lemonade, without sacrificing the quality of the product. We know it’s not always easy turning lemons into lemonade, especially during times of uncertainty, quickly evolving markets and facing the fear of the unknown. 

Hear from local business owner and entrepreneur, Pat Connelly, owner of Dairyland restaurant in Fergus Falls to learn how Mr. Connelly has adapted positively to the recent changes and challenges that have impacted his business. Adapting new processes, implementing new systems, and staying positive on the heels of Dairyland’s 65th anniversary. Our call will conclude with a round table discussion where business owners and entrepreneurs on the call can share pain points and best practices with each other. 

SVEDA Executive Director Justin Neppl said “Southern Valley EDA is excited to partner with our neighbors at Greater Fergus Falls on the Lemonade initiative. Creating a platform to connect people in our network to share ideas and best practices will bring value to small businesses and entrepreneurs throughout the region.” 

This event is free and open to the public. For additional details visit www.greaterfergusfalls.com/events.

 

