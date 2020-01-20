In an ongoing effort to grow and enhance our area workforce, and address the biggest challenge area employers are facing (finding qualified employees), Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) has continued its partnership with M State Fergus Falls and West Central Initiative to provide a business education training series centered on workforce development. This seven-part series will provide a variety of training topics ranging from workforce development grants to teaching small businesses how to compete in attracting and retaining a skilled workforce.
The series launched last week with a session on the Minnesota Dual Training Grant through the Minnesota Department of Labor and Office of Higher Education. This program provides local businesses with up to $6,000 per year, per employee, to provide industry recognized certification and training for employees in manufacturing, agriculture, information technology and health care. Employers can receive up to $150,000/year. With nearly 30 employers in attendance, from Fergus Falls and surrounding communities, this series has already proven to be impactful to area employers.
Minnesota Dual- training program consultant Dan Solomon said, “It was helpful to hear from employers in Fergus Falls about their workforce needs and great to see so much interest in supporting employees through an earn and learn dual training approach."
Employers interested in getting help with developing their workforce are encouraged to contact PIPELINE.Program@state.mn.us Greater Fergus Falls staff is available to provide technical assistance for Fergus Falls employers interested in pursuing this grant opportunity.
Future training includes:
• Tuesday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (lunch included): Employee Engagement: What is it, Why do I Care, How do I Measure it, and How do I Improve It? Speaker, Multi Business Solutions.
• Tuesday, Feb. 18, 9am-12pm: MN Dual Training Grant Writing Workshop.
• Tuesday, Feb. 25, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (lunch included): How Small Businesses Can Compete with Big Businesses to Attract and Retain Talent, Speaker Multi Business Solutions.
• Tuesday, March 10 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (lunch included): Enhancing Your Workforce Through Leveraging Local Students (includes information about hiring students under 18), Speaker Kathryn Enderson, ISD 544 and Rich Wessels, MN Department of Labor.
• Tuesday, March 31, 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. (lunch included): The Next Decade: How to Become a Premier Employer and Thrive, Speaker Mike Henke.
“With the current workforce shortage we are seeing, not only in Fergus Falls, but across the state,” GFF CEO Annie Deckert said, “it is important that we are doing everything we can to provide valuable information to our area employers that will assist them in maximizing their current employees, and matching them with funding opportunities for training and continuing education.”
For a complete list and registration information, please visit greaterfergusfalls.com/dual-training.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.