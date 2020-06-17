Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce a sweet collaboration coming to downtown Fergus Falls. The Hastings family has signed a deal with local cupcakery, Peney Cakes to add a weekend pop-up shop to the downtown repertoire. This collaboration will kick off with a grand opening scheduled for Saturday, June 27 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The creative feature includes specialty cupcakes that highlight Sugarbomb’s candy selection as well as a few top sellers from the Peney Cakes collection.
Jeney Christensen, owner of Peney Cakes, is a fairly recent transplant to Fergus Falls. Afflicted by a nagging sense of entrepreneurship, she found a community ripe for small business success. With her lifelong love for baking and a dream, she began her journey to small business ownership in Fergus Falls. For now, Peney Cakes will be open every other weekend. For flavors, store hours, and catering options, follow them on Facebook or Instagram @peney.cakes or visit their website at peneycakes.com.
Christensen said, “I grew up south of Chicago and have lived in Indiana, Wisconsin, and North Dakota before moving to Minnesota. This community has been the most welcoming I have ever experienced. The enthusiasm of local development entities, business owners, and community members to foster and cultivate small, locally owned businesses is unlike anything I have ever experience,” she continued, “I am excited to be partnering with Sugarbomb to launch Peney Cakes as a pop-up shop and am grateful for the opportunity to serve joy to our community, one cupcake at a time.”
The boutique candy and bath bomb store, Sugarbomb, is in its second year of operation; A genuine family-run business that has been searching for the perfect addition to locate next door. Because candy definitely pairs with cupcakes to make the ultimate sweet tooth combination, Peney Cakes seems a natural fit. For store hours and online ordering, follow them on Facebook or Instagram @sugarbombff or visit their website at sugarbomb-llc.square.site.
“The Sugarbomb family is excited to collaborate with Peney Cakes! We think our customers will appreciate their high quality cakes and creative flavor combinations,” said Kristi Hastings, GFF board member.
Christensen, was an early participant in GFFs’ Entrepreneur Initiative, which is aimed at assisting startups and early-stage business owners. To date, the program has assisted 17 entrepreneurs and business owners. If interested in learning more about how GFF can help you launch a business, visit greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs.
"This partnership between Sugarbomb and Peney Cakes will be a wonderful enhancement to our downtown,” said Annie Deckert, “watching the growth and success of both businesses is a true testament to the great work our organization strives for. Kudos to Peney Cakes, another success story from our Entrepreneur Initiative Program.”
