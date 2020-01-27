Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner, Steve Grove, visited Arvig in Melrose, to discuss the DEED Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant Program funds being awarded to the company. According to a release from the governor’s office last week, 30 projects across the state are receiving funding to bring high-quality broadband access to underserved and unserved areas of Minnesota providing fast, reliable internet access for more than 10,900 businesses, homes, and community anchor institutions
Arvig received two of the 30 DEED broadband grants. The first grant funds middle and last mile upgrades to approximately 84 unserved and 336 underserved locations in the Rice Lake and Brown Lake areas in rural Eden Valley/Stearns County. It also helps fund broadband improvements for part of the Melrose industrial park near Interstate 94. In addition to the $393,890 grant, Arvig is investing an additional $731,510 and the city of Melrose approved a $10,000 local investment bringing the project total to $1,125,400.
Businesses in the Melrose industrial park will soon have broadband service levels up to 1 gigabyte per second (Gbps) download and 1 Gbps upload, exceeding state speed goals. This advanced broadband access addresses the needs of existing businesses and will attract additional businesses. The rural Eden Valley portion of the project will bring improved quality of life, including opportunities for business, education, health care and telecommuting options.
Gov. Walz and Commissioner Grove met with the Melrose-area project partners including Arvig leadership, Melrose city government officials, and key business leaders in the area to discuss the impact that faster internet speeds would have on the area. The group also toured Arvig’s central office facility.
