Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce a partnership with ISD 544’s work-based learning program to expand access to high school students, and other jobseekers, to area employers and career opportunities. The purpose of the Fergus Falls Area Virtual Career Fair project is to allow high school students, and others seeking employment, to gain an understanding of Fergus Falls area businesses and what employment opportunities exist within them. The impetus of this project was the COVID-19 restrictions, however, when in-person activities resume, the virtual content will enhance this effort to grow our workforce, and be included in GFF”s strategic business and workforce attraction efforts.
The partnership is seeking area businesses (of all industries) to participate in this no-cost, valuable project. A one-hour visit will include a minimum of one 360-degree interior panoramic image (hot spots with career, contact information, and others will be included), additional still images and videos, and a 60-second video with owner, CEO/manager promoting their business (what business does, available opportunities).
Program coordinator Kathryn Endersen said, "This is a win-win project for all involved. Our students get to see the broad range of career opportunities available for them in our community, and employers are able to showcase their business to students. the community, and those who are considering making Fergus Falls their home. We are so fortunate to be able to use Jesse Thorstad's talents in order to do this. We hope you will take advantage of this great opportunity."
The numerous benefits to area employers include increased awareness of your business among high school students planning for postsecondary training or degrees, added visibility to the general public, additional visibility to a wider audience of job-seekers who may not know opportunities in your organization exist, and free 360-degree imagery and videography to promote your business. The virtual fair will be hosted continuously on the GFF website and will include regular social media promotion, providing additional free marketing for your business.
“This partnership allows us to maximize the tremendous businesses and career opportunities we have in our region, while exposing students to the professional opportunities available that can be leveraged while nearing, and after graduation. We appreciate the partnership with the school district and our business community to further fulfill our mission at Greater Fergus Falls,” said CEO Annie Deckert.
To view a sample of the virtual career fair, please visit lakesarea360tours.com/ffcareerfair/ and to schedule your free feature submit the form at bit.ly/FFVirtualCareerFair. The partnership plans to launch the site in full later this spring.
