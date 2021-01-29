Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to release their 2020 annual report, which includes data and successes. In their first full year of tracking metrics based upon a robust strategic framework, the report is indicative of broad community success. Additionally, the board of directors appointed a new slate of executive officers. GFF welcomes Rebecca Petersen, chair; Andrew Yaggie, vice chair; Jasmine Sonmor, secretary, and Steve Schoeneck, treasurer. The nonprofit economic development organization has four primary goals; business development and attraction, marketing and promotion, partnerships and organizational sustainability, and covers an area 25-miles around the city of Fergus Falls.
GFF board president Rebecca Petersen said, “Serving on this board and watching the evolution of this organization over the past three years has truly been a remarkable experience. As you'll see in our annual report, we've made great progress, thanks to our amazing staff and our dedicated board. I'm excited to see where we take it in 2021!”
The top metrics tracked include:
• Processed over 400 unique inquiries from individuals, businesses, developers, investors and realtors.
• Provided over 415 hours of direct pandemic relief support to businesses.
• Included partnering with Lake Region Healthcare Excel Plastics, Shoretex Products and other manufacturers to produce critical PPE for healthcare industries.
• Partnered with the FFDRC and community to raise over $17,000 to provide a haircut, two movie tickets and two bowling passes to ISD 544 students in need.
• Partnered to facilitate a $12 million redevelopment project, groundbreaking scheduled spring 2021.
• Launched entrepreneur initiative (EI) that serves a 10-mile area, assisted 37 entrepreneurs.
• Through EI, assisted 10 entrepreneurs with starting their business in Fergus Falls, including Balance Gymnastics Center, Clarity Applied Intelligence, Peney Cakes, Ruby’s Pinoy Foods, and Dandelion & Burdock.
• Available sites database (sites.greaterfergusfalls.com) visits increased 114%, received nearly 6,000 website visits.
• Presented to 41 public groups/civic organizations, over 950 attendees/viewers.
• Hosted 53 hours of workforce development training.
• Established a jobs portal for employers and job seekers (facebook.com/groups/GFFEmploymentOpportunities).
• Sponsored two entrepreneurs in the ILT Academy Program.
• Partnered with over 18 local entities to strengthen economic development efforts in our service area.
Greater Fergus Falls is funded by over 50 investors comprised of private donors, businesses, and foundation grants - their work would not be possible without this support.
GFF CEO Annie Deckert said, “2020 was an extremely challenging year for us all. Our board of directors is extremely proud of our business community and community partners for pivoting to ensure we worked together to continue growing our area’s business community. While we can’t predict the future, we are extremely pleased about what we were able to accomplish together in 2020, and look forward to what’s ahead in 2021.”
Access the complete report on their homepage at www.greaterfergusfalls.com and stay up to date by following their social media @GreaterFFMN.
