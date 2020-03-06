Recognition
Buy Now

Lisa Hagen, executive housekeep at AmricInn by Wyndham Fergus Falls, was honored for 25 years of service.

Discover Lodging Management honored Lisa Hagen, executive housekeeper at AmericInn by Wyndham Fergus Falls, for 25 years of service. The award was given by Jeremy Nelson and Marie Casper of Discover Lodging Management. 

“Lisa has been and continues to be an integral part of the success of the AmericInn.  Longevity of 25 years is uncommon in the hospitality world,” said Jeremy Nelson. “Her staff and co-workers look up to her and for good reason. Ask her pretty much anything about the history of this hotel and she immediately knows the answer.  Housekeeping is key in the success of a hotel and Lisa has been making that a priority for all these years.  We look forward to many more.”

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments