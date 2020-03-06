Discover Lodging Management honored Lisa Hagen, executive housekeeper at AmericInn by Wyndham Fergus Falls, for 25 years of service. The award was given by Jeremy Nelson and Marie Casper of Discover Lodging Management.
“Lisa has been and continues to be an integral part of the success of the AmericInn. Longevity of 25 years is uncommon in the hospitality world,” said Jeremy Nelson. “Her staff and co-workers look up to her and for good reason. Ask her pretty much anything about the history of this hotel and she immediately knows the answer. Housekeeping is key in the success of a hotel and Lisa has been making that a priority for all these years. We look forward to many more.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.