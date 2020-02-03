Midwest Bank of Dalton is pleased to announce the addition of Stephanie Heidinger to their staff as personal banker/teller. In her new position, Heidinger will be promoting, opening, and supporting both consumer and business deposit accounts and products.
Heidinger brings six years of banking experience to her position and is a graduate of Fergus Fall High School and Alexandria Technical and Community College holding an associate’s degree in business administration.
Midwest Bank is a locally owned, community focused bank committed to building lasting relationships with both their customers and employees by consistently exceeding their expectations and has offices in west-central Minnesota communities of Dalton, Barnesville, Callaway, Waubun, Parkers Prairie and Detroit Lakes.
