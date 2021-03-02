Security State Bank of Fergus Falls is pleased to announce that Alisha Helgeson has joined the bank as a mortgage loan originator.
Helgeson is a graduate of Fergus Falls Senior High. Prior to joining Security State Bank, she worked at Pemberton Law Firm as a legal assistant in real estate, corporate and business law for eight years and First Minnesota Title Abstract as a licensed abstractor for five years.
Alisha and her husband, Brian, have a home on the Otter Tail River and spend as much time as they can on the river with their three children. Outside of work, Alisha enjoys a good book, traveling and spending time outdoors.
Security State Bank of Fergus Falls is a family owned independent bank that has served the community since 1957.
