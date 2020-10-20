Members of the Invest in Minnesota Coalition applauded legislators Thursday, for passing a bill to conform to Section 179 expensing. Section 179 of the federal tax code dictates when businesses can deduct the cost of purchasing certain equipment. In 2019, Minnesota conformed to some federal tax reforms, but not many of the expensing provisions. This put small businesses and farmers at a disadvantage and hit many with retroactive bills.
“Now more than ever, it’s critical to support Minnesota small businesses, as we all continue to feel the impact of the pandemic,” said Doug Loon, president of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, a founding member of the Invest in Minnesota Coalition. “Thanks to the elected officials who took this step to invest in the employees and communities which these businesses and farms support. This helps lay the foundation to help Minnesota’s economy recover and grow, and retain and create jobs.”
Aligning state and federal tax codes for Section 179 expensing would:
• Help small businesses and farmers reinvest in Minnesota to help grow the economy.
• Fix retroactive tax increases.
• Improve Minnesota’s competitiveness as most states, including all of our neighbors, have conformed.
• Reduce tax compliance costs and complexity.
• Prevent Minnesota taxpayers from paying more in state taxes than they do on their federal income tax returns.
The Invest in Minnesota Coalition consists of over 70 business and agriculture organizations aligning Minnesota’s income tax with the federal rules to encourage greater business investment in Minnesota.
