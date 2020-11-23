Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce that longtime retailer JK Sports is expanding operations by 4,000 square feet, at their 1801 W. Lincoln Ave. location. JK Sports has been providing retail, screenprinting, embroidery and other related services since 1987. They sought out to put their creative ingenuity to work, resulting in plans to launch JK Outdoors. Their soft opening is happening now with a grand opening planned for spring 2021.
The Klinnert family is excited to add a variety of outdoors, hunting and firearms merchandise to their lineup — just in time for the prime holiday shopping season! The new outdoors section offers camping gear, coffee, hard-to-find ammunition and a range of firearms, as well as laser-engraved knives and snowshoes. In fact, JK Sports carries a great brand of snowshoes and has earned the bid to provide snowshoes to over 15 state parks and trail cameras to the DNR for the last two years. They plan to offer sporting goods for each season, including kayaks and paddleboards and even a line of Muck brand boots.
Co-owner Brent Klinnert said, “My Family and I love the outdoors and we wanted to help better equip the area with outdoor sporting goods. We are a family-owned and run business and we care about our community. We offer you a personal one-on-one shopping experience when you are here, which we feel is value-added for a community our size.”
Business expansions such as these not only provide valuable products and services to our community but also creates new jobs and collaborative opportunities that spur additional business and revenue for other local businesses. The expansion of JK Outdoors resulted in the creation of two new immediate jobs, with the potential for more, as well as additional revenue for local businesses such as Signworks for new signage, 59 Finishing for powder coating services, Karsch Kreations and Jaenisch Industries.
While the current pandemic continues to present supply chain challenges, JK Outdoors is open and ready for shoppers Monday - Saturday. Keep in mind that everyday staff are making changes and adding new products. JK Outdoors wants to ensure that they are ready for you this spring for their grand 0pening. Visit www.jksports.com to stay apprised of upcoming holiday specials and sales.
GFF CEO Annie Deckert said, “ The innovation of our existing businesses is a true testament to our community’s commitment to growth and sustainability. JK Sports capitalized on the opportunity to provide additional products and pivot their businesses to maintain competitiveness during this uncertain economic climate. Not only are they providing additional jobs in our community, but they are also investing in their facility to maximize their footprint, and support other local businesses. We are so appreciative of this family-owned business, and are grateful for their commitment to keeping our community strong!”
