ORB Real Estate has announced that broker/owner David L Johnson recently joined the Lakes Region MLS which covers the counties of Otter Tail, Wadena, Becker, Hubbard and portions of several neighboring counties. Johnson brings to the area a long history of experience in commercial sales, leasing and investment, lakeshore, land and residential development and sales.
In a recent interview Johnson stated, “This beautiful area between I-94 and Highway 10 provides the ideal environment for families to work, live and play. These two thoroughfares between Fargo and the Minneapolis-St. Paul Metro provide convenient access to larger amenities while we work, live and play at our leisure. It is a fine area to relocate manufacturing and other commerce with excellent services, educational facilities and homes for employees and communities to prosper.”
Prior to starting the real estate brokerage in 2015, Johnson was an inventory manager for the memorable Fingerhut catalog company, contracted with Otter Tail Power Company in procurement of services and material for the CAPX2020 projects and generation upgrades and with his wife has been a foster parent to many for over 20 years. He has certainly honed his skills on the project management, communication, patience and contractual components of representing his clients.
In addition to the office south of Fergus Falls, ORB Real Estate has offices in Alexandria, and Castle Rock, Colorado. ORB Real Estate is owned by Johnson and two partners, Kim Barse and Tom Wacholz, the owners of ORB Management offering owner representation services for clients developing and/or improving real estate.
Johnson, from North Dakota, has lived in the Fergus Falls area for several years. He is a member of the Otter Tail Lakes Country Association, Chamber of Commerce, has worked with the Greater Fergus Falls team for economic development, and has found his “Inner Otter” in beautiful Otter Tail County. #findyourinnerotter.
For more information about Johnson and ORB Real Estate, please visit orbrealestate.com or call 320-760-7558.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.