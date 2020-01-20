Andrew Jossund of Gary, was crowned the 2020 Minnesota State Auctioneers Association Champion Auctioneer from a talented field of 24 auctioneers from Minnesota and surrounding states. Andrew will represent Minnesota at this year's International Auctioneer Championship in San Diego, California, on July 17, 2020. Reserve champion was Cody Aasness of Fergus Falls. Bryce McVicker of Sanborn, was awarded the Rookie Champion Auctioneer.
Auctioneers from across Minnesota and surrounding states attended the 2020 annual Minnesota State Auctioneers Association convention Jan. 16 to 18. The event was held at the Holiday Inn & Suites St. Cloud. The 2020 Minnesota state champion auctioneer serves as the goodwill ambassador for the auction method of marketing and licensed auctioneers in the state of Minnesota.
Andrew’s auction career started in 2016 upon graduation from auctioneer school. With a lifelong love of auctions coupled with background, and education in diesel technology from MSCTC and production agriculture from NDSU, it was a natural fit. Andrew currently makes his home with his wife Kayla in the little town of Gary. In addition to auctioneering, he farms with his family in the Perley and Hendrum areas on their diversified grain and sugar beet farm.
