The Greater Lakes country’s Keller Williams offices were recently awarded multiple spots in the top 10 of the entire North Central Region which consists of KW agents and teams across Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming.
Angie Peterson, independent agent in Little Falls, was in the top five agents for units sold, with 111 closed transactions in 2020. She was awarded Platinum Medallion for her amazing year of serving clients.
“Angie’s success has come from caring for her clients and putting their needs first. We are so proud of the impact she has had on her community and clients.” says Steven Ness, team leader of KWRP.
Team Verhelst-Zell, covering the tri-county area of lakes country (Ottertail, Douglas and Grant counties), was awarded a Platinum Medallion and a spot on the top five teams in the North Central Region for units closed in 2020 with 114 transactions in 2020.
Ness adds, “When you combine expertise and systems you create an unstoppable team, Tom and Karen made a huge impact in 2020 and we are so proud of what they accomplished.”
The Ryan Hanson Home Team (RHHT) of Fergus Falls took home three spots in the top 10 in the five state North Central Region. RHHT is a quadruple Platinum team, they were No. 3 for units sold with 364 transactions, No. 10 for gross commission income, and No. 10 for sales volume.
“Ryan and his team found new ways to innovate and shift in a crazy year. Their focus on integrity, excellence, and results for their clients and their passion for the community continues to be the key pieces for success,” Ness said.
The Larson Group, serving of Crosslake, and surrounding areas also took home three spots in the top 10 in the region. Awarded the Millionaire Agent Medallion, this team was No. 8 for units sold at 236, No. 2 for Gross Commission Income and No. 3 for volume sold.
“The Larson group continues to set the excellence standard in Crosslake. Their commitment to the experience for their clients is one of the reasons for their success.
“I am incredibly proud to be in business with these successful business owners through Keller Williams,” Ness said.
