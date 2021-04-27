At Kinder Care, we always encourage family and friends to keep in contact and stay connected with our residents, whether that’s family in the area, friends from afar, or even childhood connections. The phrase, “what a small world”, seems to ring true in Kinder Care’s small, tight-knit community more often than not. Our wonderful caregiver, John Gettel and longtime resident, Glenna Scoby are the perfect example.
Scoby, as stated above, is a longtime Kinder Care resident and a retired Fargo kindergarten teacher, who happened to have Gettel as a young boy in her classroom. As a young woman she prided herself in sharing her knowledge and making a difference in her students’ lives. Scoby now spends her days alongside her devoted husband, reminiscing about the “good old days,” and enjoying the company of the Kinder Care team, especially Gettel.
Gettel has been an essential part of the Kinder Care team for seven years. He says, that having Scoby as a teacher and a role model in his early childhood years, impacted him and his desire to give back and care for others. Gettel is an experienced and qualified caregiver who enjoys being able to work with and care for Scoby, and other residents’, on a daily basis. “Being able to give back to someone who helped mold me into the caring individual I am, is such a rewarding and humbling opportunity. I feel so fortunate to be able to reconnect with such a wonderful person,” he said.
The connection that Scoby and Gettel share is unparalleled due to their years of history, memories shared in the classroom, and their new experiences at Kinder Care every day. From kindergarten student to caregiver, Gettel and Scoby have truly made their relationship go full circle.
Scoby and Gettel are located at Kinder Care Assisted Living Homes where no one is overlooked, and every resident matters. Kinder Care offers home-cooked meals daily, 24-hour security, outings and activities, personal care and more. We are fully staffed with senior care professionals who are able to assist your loved one during transitional and/or permanent care. Our relationships are strength based and we feel honored to make a positive impact on the people we care for. At Kinder Care, we’re more than just a building – we’re family!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.