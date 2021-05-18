Kenny Nelson, founder of KLN Family Brands of Perham, spoke to juniors and seniors in Natalie Schoenbauer’s culinary arts and carpentry/manufacturing class at West Central Area Schools on Monday, April 26.
Nelson made the presentation to the class as part of the Tri-State Manufacturers’ Association’s Manufacturing (TSMA) Career Dream Team outreach. Schoenbauer had read an article on Kenny Nelson and his three food-based businesses and wanted her students to learn more as part of their career explorations and business understanding. Topics Nelson addressed included: his career path, how KLN decided on what products to pursue using regional resources (potatoes, sugar, etc.) how they set up manufacturing and developed recipes, how they assess risk, and what led to the decisions to start Tuffy’s, sell it, and buy it back again.
TSMA is a membership organization serving the manufacturing industry in west-central Minnesota and western North Dakota. TSMA’s 180 members benefit from peer networking, plant tours, benefit programs, legislative voice, industry awareness, promotional opportunities, workforce development efforts and more. Learn more at TSMA.org.
