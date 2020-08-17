Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce that LA Nails, a local nail salon, is joining the Fergus Falls downtown community. Previously located at Westridge Mall, they recently decided to join a growing number of new businesses taking up shop in downtown.
Tiffany Nguyen and Tien (Tom) Pham relocated to Fergus Falls to start LA Nails in 2000. For the last 20 years, they’ve served the community and expanded their clientele list. When the pandemic hit and they were forced to shut down per executive order, they immediately started preparing for reopening protocols and also considered alternative locations for long term sustainability and growth. The pair eventually sought assistance from GFF to source available properties. The timing was right, and they quickly found their new home at 110 S. Mill St., the former Jeremy Petrick Photography studio.
The duo has been diligently working to renovate the space to accommodate their nail salon. Nguyen said, “We are both excited and nervous about our new location. We hope to attract new customers with the increased activity and foot traffic in downtown - it’s the place to be.”
Although an opening date is yet to be determined, LA Nails will be participating in the upcoming “Meet Your Merchant” event hosted on Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., by GFF and the Fergus Falls Downtown Riverfront Council (FFDRC) to promote their new location. This event aims to introduce new businesses and reacquaint consumers with existing retailers and businesses with a daylong, city-wide “open house.” Many merchants will be offering sales and discounts. Nguyen offered to open their doors to create awareness of their new location and offer a sneak peak of their new space. More information about this event can be found at greaterfergusfalls.com.
Pham is thankful to all their customers for continuing to support them during this time of transition.
GFF business development coordinator NeTia Bauman says, “With 20 years of business growth, LA Nails has acquired a large customer base. When met with recent challenges, LA Nails chose to stay committed to that base and to continue investing in our community. That signals strong character, work ethic and a desire to succeed - all excellent qualities that successful entrepreneurs possess.”
