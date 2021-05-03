Every quarter Lake Region Electric Cooperative (LREC) awards various recipients funding from their Operation Round Up program. During the April 12 meeting, the Operation Round Up Board of Trustees were excited to disburse $19,400 to 14 local organizations and programs across the LREC service area.
Not only did LREC distribute funds, but they were also happy to volunteer their time. Crew members from LREC assisted Inspiration Point, an Operation Round Up recipient, with the installation of their new zipline. LREC erected two utility poles for the camp and assisted in the initial zipline creation process. Crew members were happy to help with the project and eager to come back and try out the zipline when it’s completed.
More award recipients from April include: Camp Joy, Henning Fire Department, Welcome Place and Quilts of Valor. For the full recipient list and donation amounts, please visit: lrec.coop/oru.
Operation Round Up is a voluntary charitable fundraising program through LREC. The trust fund is overseen by a volunteer, nine-member board of trustees, who are selected to serve by LREC’s board of directors. If you have a community project that needs funding, complete the online Operation Round Up request for funding form found on the LREC website and submit it with supporting documentation for consideration. Applications for funding will be accepted until June 15.
LREC members can participate in Operation Round Up by donating the extra change on their electric bill when rounding up to the next dollar ($0.01-$0.99 each month). To sign up, members can visit the LREC website, log onto your SmartHub account, email billing@lrec.coop or call 1-800-552-7658.
