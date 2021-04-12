Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) was recently honored with the Above and Beyond Award from Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). ESGR is a Department of Defense organization established to promote cooperation and understanding between service members and their civilian employers.
The award was given in response to the organization’s support of Kory Nordick, physician assistant in LRH’s orthopedic department. Nordick has been a member of the military for over 23 years and has been a valued member of the medical staff since 2012.
The Above and Beyond Award is presented by ESGR state committees to recognize employers at the local level who have gone above and beyond the legal requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA) by providing their National Guard and Reserve employees additional, nonmandated benefits.
“Our ability to go above and beyond is only present because Kory and all other service members do their part for our nation and go above and beyond,” said LRH CEO Kent Mattson. “We thank Kory and others of you who serve as well, for your service.”
