The Leapfrog Group, a Washington D.C, based organization aiming to improve health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers, recently released new Leapfrog Hospital safety grades, which assign A, B, C, D and F letter grades to hospitals nationwide. Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) was awarded an “A,” recognizing the organization’s achievements for providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The safety grade is a letter grade assigned to all general hospitals across the country and updated every six months, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients.
“Now more than ever, the safety of our patients, hospitals and health systems is an utmost priority,” said LRH interim CEO, Kent Mattson. “We appreciate this opportunity for a credible outside rating agency to highlight the hard work and high value our staff puts into making every patient interaction and every space in our facilities as safe as possible each and every day,” he added. “With the safety net service our organization provides to respond to health care crises like COVID-19, it is important that the public transparently see our top-grade safety ranking, which should provide further confidence that our facilities are well positioned from a safety perspective both today and for the future,” noted Mattson.
“As the nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for Lake Region Healthcare. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel the Leapfrog hospital safety grade uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The hospital safety grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
LRH was awarded an “A” grade this week, when Leapfrog updated grades for spring 2020. It is the organization’s fourth consecutive “A” rating. To see the full grading details and access consumer-friendly tips for patients, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.
