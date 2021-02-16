Wallwork Financial Corporation announced that Steve Lausch, Wallwork Financial general manager, has turned over leadership to Kelly Geiger. Geiger has been promoted to the general manager position.
Steve had served in the general manager role since November of 2007, and prior to that, was the general manager at Minnesota Motor Company in Fergus Falls where he worked for the Brimhall family for 21 years. Lausch is planning on spending more time with family, hobbies, travel and less time involved with WFC management.
“Steve has contributed over 13 years of experience to Wallwork Financial, and his achievements are noteworthy. Steve has held leadership roles across a broad range of the company’s operations — from managing bank relationships to overseeing the credit process and modeling” said Curry Quenette, vice president of W.W. Wallwork Inc. “Steve’s work ethic, abilities in complex problem-solving, devotion and client focus have been exemplary at the company,” said Cim Drewicke, CFO of W.W. Wallwork Inc. “Steve has been a mentor to many, and his influence has made an indelible impact on generations of professionals at WFC. I want to thank Steve for all he’s done for the development and progress of WFC” said Quenette.
Prior to being named general manager at Wallwork Financial, Kelly Geiger graduated from NDSU in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. In January 2004 he earned his CPA from the state of North Dakota and started his 6-plus year career at Eide Bailly LLP, focusing on corporate and individual taxation. While at Eide Bailly LLP he developed an expertise in the automobile and heavy-duty truck industries. Geiger began working for WFC in 2010 as the controller and had an immediate impact on the company’s efficiencies, procedures, and technology implementation while leading the accounting department, serving on the credit committee, and being an integral part of the management team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.