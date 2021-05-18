Joseph Branca and Christopher Swanson financial advisors with Legacy Financial Partners, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC, in Fergus Falls, were named to the list of “Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams” published by Barron’s Magazine, a publication covering business and finance. The list recognizes wealth advisory teams that specialize in serving individuals and families, and have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism, and success in the business.
The Legacy Financial Partners team was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, credentials of their team members, the resources at their disposal to serve clients well, regulatory and compliance record, and revenue produced for their firm.
Legacy Financial Partners is a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC, with locations across the Upper Midwest in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wyoming, Montana, and Nebraska. The team provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, please contact us at 218-998-3535.
