Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce another local business partnership to provide local businesses with supplies to support the safe reopening of the business community on June 1. Cooper's Office Supply has teamed up with Excel Plastics and Ottertail Glass to produce acrylic barriers for businesses.
Due to reopening guidelines for businesses, the supply chain has been inundated with orders for acrylic barriers, putting a strain on local suppliers like Cooper’s Office Supply. GFF connected them to local manufacturers who were able to, once again, pivot their production to accommodate a local need. Excel Plastics will be providing 24-by-31-inch freestanding safeguards with a passthrough slot (option to gang multiple units together for 48-inch or 72-inch widths). Any other barriers with various dimensions will be provided by Ottertail Glass, who specializes in custom work. Cooper’s will be fulfilling and installing orders.
Project manager Lucas Kramer said, “Excel Plastics is committed to helping and protecting the local community from the spread of COVID-19. We continue to utilize our manufacturing resources by creating barriers and partitions to help protect those individuals on the front lines as we safely adjust to the new normal. Working with Greater Fergus Falls has opened opportunities and created a communication channel to help us better react and respond to the communities needs.”
If your business is in need of acrylic barriers to protect your staff and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, please place your order by emailing orders@coopersinc.com. Lead time on these orders is approximately two weeks.
Office manager Shawna Shale said “Initially, we struggled trying to find solutions that were readily available to supply the demand in our community. After exhausting lead times and high prices of acrylic through our regular vendors, Greater Fergus Falls connected us to Excel Plastics, who quickly produced a prototype to suit our customers’ needs,” Shale continued, “We are extremely excited about the partnership to band our resources together during this difficult time. This sends a positive message to our community, let’s support one another.”
In these unprecedented times, partnership between local businesses are crucial. If your business has capabilities or needs to accommodate business reopening guidelines, please contact Greater Fergus Falls at 218-321-2079 or for additional information.
GFF CEO Annie Deckert said, “Continuing to connect our local businesses is crucial as we all work together to support the success of our business climate. We are so proud of the innovation and collaboration shown between this partnership with Cooper’s Office Supply, Excel Plastics and Ottertail Glass!”
