Minnesota State Community and Technical College will partner with MAHUBE-OTWA to provide Microsoft training and personal and professional development through a $43,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The grant was awarded under the Minnesota Jobs Skills Partnership to assist businesses and educational institutions in training workers to keep high-quality jobs in the state.
Training will be provided through the M State Workforce Development Solutions division. The Microsoft sessions include training in Excel and Outlook, while the personal and professional development focuses on strengthening teamwork, collaboration and communication.
The MAHUBE-OTWA Community Action Partnership is a nonprofit serving low-income and elderly residents of Mahnomen, Hubbard, Becker, Otter Tail and Wadena counties.
In March, M State also was awarded a $25,000 MJSP grant to provide 20 employees of KLN Family Brands in Perham with customized StrengthsFinder-based training to enhance leadership skills.
For more information about workforce training or grant opportunities, contact Amy Hochgraber, WDS director of business and industry, at amy.hochgraber@minnesota.edu or 218-849-0811.
