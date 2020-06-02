Rohde Insurance Services of Fergus Falls, along with Grinnell Mutual of Grinnell, Iowa, has named McCormick Meyer of Perham as one of the 80 recipients out of 19 states of a 2020 Road to Success Scholarship.  He was among those selected from thousands of Grinnell Mutual policyholders.  McCormick’s parents are Terry and Alice Meyer.

“We’re happy to recognize McCormick’s academic accomplishments and safe driving record with a Road to Success Scholarship, and we wish McCormick the very best in future endeavors,” said Mickey Rohde of Rohde Insurance Services.

Rohde Insurance Services is an independent insurance agency serving Fergus Falls and the surrounding area. The agency provides several lines of personal and business insurance products and represents Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company who are the 110th largest property-casualty insurance company in the United States and largest primary reinsurer of farm mutual companies in North America.

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments