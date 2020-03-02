Medica, a nonprofit health insurer, has selected Farmers State Bank of Underwood to deposit $250,000 of its reserves. The money will be used by the bank for agricultural production, home ownership and construction lending in Underwood and surrounding communities. Medica has selected more than 80 banks throughout the state of Minnesota in which to deposit a portion of its reserves. Banks were selected for the deposits based on the local economic needs of the communities they serve.
“Economic development in our rural area is tough, but we strive to grow our communities wherever and whenever we are able,” said Scott Rochell, president of Farmers State Bank of Underwood. “We are thankful and appreciate Medica’s willingness to invest in our communities.”
“This is exactly the kind of impact we envisioned when we developed our approach to banking locally,” said John Naylor, Medica’s president and CEO. “Our goal is to give community banks more resources to support families and small businesses in our communities.”
Under the local banking program, Medica will deposit more than $20 million of its reserves in local community banks throughout the state. Medica is supported in this effort by the Independent Community Bankers of Minnesota (ICBM).
Medica is committed to supporting the communities it serves. In addition to the $20 million made available through the localized banking program, the Medica Foundation provides about $2 million in grants to nonprofit organizations in its service area to support the work they do to address health care issues in their communities. Medica’s annual report, which includes the organization’s community involvement activities, is available online.
