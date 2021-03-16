The Minnesota State University Moorhead School of Nursing and Healthcare Leadership (SNHL) received a $75,000 grant as part of a series of awards from Otto Bremer Trust to local Fargo organizations. The grant will be used to purchase equipment for the new simulation lab in the university’s new Bachelor of Science nursing program that opened last fall.
The grant is awarded in two parts. The first $50,000 is a direct gift. An additional $25,000 will be given when the department raises $25,000 in the next year, for a total award of $100,000. Jill Holmstrom, RN-BSN program coordinator and associate professor in SNHL, says they are close to their goal of raising $25,000.
“We are thankful to alumni and friends of the university who have provided support toward this project through MSUM’s foundation office.”
The nursing department’s grant fell under Otto Bremer’s “basic need” category.
“With MSUM’s focus on local student recruitment, we are educating nurses that we hope will stay in our community after they graduate,” Holmstrom said. The American Association of Colleges of Nursing reports that registered nursing (RN) is expected to experience 175,900 openings each year through 2029, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ employment projections 2019-29. Fargo-Moorhead and the surrounding region are not immune to the national shortage, and “having enough nurses to serve the needs of the region is a great concern,” Holmstrom said.
With the grant the department is purchasing a pediatric, high-fidelity simulator mannequin. It’s the last remaining high-fidelity mannequin needed to complete MSUM’s state-of-the-art simulation center. The additional funds will purchase supplies needed to support the equipment.
This grant ensures that MSUM nursing students receive the best educational experience to prepare them for their nursing careers.
“The simulation labs allow students to develop the clinical judgment skills required to pass the National Council Licensure Examination for registered nurses,” Holmstrom said.
