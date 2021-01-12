Steven Ness of Fergus Falls has accepted the role of team leader at Keller Williams Realty Professionals (KWRP), one of the Lakes Country’s largest residential real estate brokerages. Ness has been the director of growth for Ryan Hanson Homes (RHH) of Keller Williams for the last year. RHH is among the top 2% of KW Real Estate teams worldwide.
“We are very happy to promote Steven to leading the brokerage,” said Jeff Shipley, operating principal and owner of KWRP. “In addition to the obvious industry success and skillset, he is a great culture fit. Steven believes deeply in the “God, family, and business model that KW prides itself in. He’s a believer in the power of mindset and constant learning,” says Shipley.
“I’m so excited to take the knowledge from working with one of the most successful teams in KW and continue to help agents grow their businesses, and find talent to join us in our quest to live our biggest life possible,” Ness said. The team leader role is the overall management leader of the company, including all KWRP locations throughout Minnesota, among those include Baxter, Perham, Fergus Falls, Crosslake, Little Falls, Isle and Detroit Lakes.
Ness earned a Bachelor’s in pastoral ministries from Nazarene Bible College which is the experience and training he credits with establishing his dedication to servant leadership. Adopting the servant leadership philosophy has compelled him to better himself and those he works with through the continued pursuit of knowledge by way of reading, podcasts and videos.
“I am extremely passionate about the success of our agents as well as attracting new agents so that we can set them up to run a business worth owning,” says Ness. “I truly believe there is no better place to begin a career in real estate than at Keller Williams. The training and technology are unmatched.”
You can reach Ness at 218.731.0458 or steven.ness@kw.com.
