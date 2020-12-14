Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce a new delivery service available in Fergus Falls starting Dec. 12. Fergus Falls Delivery Service will start out as a part-time/weekend-only general delivery service that offers grocery, restaurant takeout, prescriptions and reasonable pickups from stores like Fleet Farm or Home Depot.
Owner/operator Matt Stoltenburg is a full-time Otter Express driver but has noticed an increasing need in delivery services due to the pandemic. Stoltenburg’s goal is to make it easier for those who may not have access to transportation or cannot easily leave their homes. Depending on demand, additional evening hours may become available.
Stoltenburg said, “Whether you are simply too busy or you cannot leave your home, I’m happy to provide this needed service that is both affordable and accessible for everyone.”
To start, delivery services will be available Saturdays between 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Sundays from 12-2:30 p.m. For a $5 flat-rate delivery fee, simply call 218-671-3089 to schedule the service and Stoltenburg will facilitate the pickup and provide no-contact deliveries to the home. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. Find them on Facebook @ffdeliveryservice or email at ffds2021@gmail.com.
