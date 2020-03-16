Northern Contours has been named TSMA 2019 Manufacturer of the Year! Located in Fergus Falls, Northern Contours is a leading manufacturer of cabinet components for the kitchen and bath industry as well as specialty components for office, health care, and other commercial industries. The company also has production facilities in Arizona, Kentucky and Canada.
The TSMA Manufacturer of the Year award acknowledges a company that has made a significant impact on the success of Tri-State Manufacturers’ Association. Members are encouraged to make nominations each year, with the board of directors serving as the final selection committee.
Northern Contours has a 10-year history of membership in TSMA. The company has been a consistent supporter of various workforce development efforts over the years, including tour of manufacturing, educator tours, student video contest, trap shooting competition and more. Of particular note, Northern Contours is currently taking on the cost and commitment required to provide two members of TSMA’s 10-member manufacturing career dream team.
In 2019, the company manufactured and donated a prize (corn hole game) for the trap shooting booth, as well as manufacturing and donating the plaques used to honor the members that are supporting the career dream team project. Northern Contours was regularly represented at TSMA meetings and events throughout the year.
Amy Johnson, recruiting, training and development manager at Northern Contours, jumped right in as an active TSMA board member in 2018. During her first year as a board member, she launched the procedure to provide remote access to TSMA general meetings, helped coordinate the trap shooting booth, coordinated production of the aforementioned plaques, and more. In December, Amy accepted the role of TSMA vice president in 2020.
