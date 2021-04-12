University of Minnesota Extension, along with Minnesota Beef Council, will host several online beef quality assurance (BQA) and secure beef supply (SBS) training sessions starting in February through April. Producers only need to attend one of these free workshops to receive a three-year BQA certification, and they will also learn the steps needed to begin their own SBS plan.
In an ongoing effort to show commitment to providing the safest, highest-quality beef, cattlemen and women continue to show their dedication to the beef industry by completing a BQA certification program. Specific companies and feedlots have chosen to extend their own quality assurance protocol requirements to producers who are a part of their supply chain. A BQA certification is being required by many major industry buyers and processors. BQA certification is still voluntary for producers to complete, however, when a producer does not have current BQA certification the result is that many packers and feedlots simply cannot purchase those cattle because their company cannot source cattle from a producer who does not meet their certification requirements.
About the training: Preregistration is required. Nonregisters will not be able to access the Zoom meeting room without first preregistering and receiving the secure Zoom link and passcode from Extension staff. The two hour training and certification session is free. Only one person from each operation is required to be certified to ensure the entire operation follows the BQA standards. However, everyone who handles and manages fed cattle is encouraged to become BQA certified. Certification is good for three years.
To register: Register for the online training using the specific link for the training registers wish to attend:
• Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.: z.umn.edu/BQAApril20.
• Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.: z.umn.edu/BQAMay6.
• Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.: z.umn.edu/BQAMay18.
• Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.: z.umn.edu/BQAJune3.
Families are able to view the training on the same computer/mobile device, and all viewers will receive credit for certification. At the time of entering the Zoom webinar viewers will be instructed to enter the registration code of all participants watching the webinar from a computer/mobile device, and only those whose registration code is submitted during the time of the webinar will receive credit for completing the online certification.
All attendees must preregister prior to the event, and must be able to access the Zoom platform to be able to view the training. For questions regarding certification or how to preregister, please contact Stacey Caughey at butle269@umn.edu.
Those unable to attend a scheduled Zoom session can also earn free certification online, anytime, at BQA.org.
