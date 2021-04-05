Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce that local entrepreneur Victoria McWane-Creek recently established the Organization 4 Full Participation. This new business is a performance improvement company that enables individuals, teams, organizations, and communities to close the gap between current and ideal states with regard to inclusivity and full participation.
Organization 4 Full Participation seeks to provide performance improvement interventions that enable community members to participate in day-to-day life while contributing in impactful ways. Service offerings include consultation, instructional design and delivery through individual coaching, meeting design and facilitation, customized curriculum, and facilitated learning opportunities. Currently, the organization is facilitating a 10-month Community of Practice series focusing on overcoming divides and polarization with dialogue. This particular series engages participants in experiential practices and practical tactics to increase efficacy during polarizing dialogue.
McWane-Creek is a long-time resident of the area and has been engaging in community building for the entirety of her career. Organization 4 Full Participation is a way to put into practice the work of inclusiveness and equity by design to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from success and prosperity in our community.
McWane-Creek said, “By working simultaneously in three areas: the individual, the social, and the structural, we have the opportunity to dismantle systems of oppression and deliver universal access to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We do this by attending to identity, intersectionality, inclusivity and intentionality.”
McWane-Creek is an active participant in GFF’s Entrepreneur Initiative, a free and confidential program that provides 1-to-1 consulting services to new and early-stage entrepreneurs as well as existing business owners and stakeholders. Learn more about this programming at greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs.
“Victoria’s business is multifaceted; it not only seeks to educate and drive change but provides an invaluable service to our region. Furthermore, she’s setting an example for other Black, Indigenous and people of color living in rural America, to consider entrepreneurship,” said business development coordinator NeTia Bauman.
Learn more by visiting www.org4fullparticipation.com and follow on Facebook @Org4FP.
