Otter Tail Corporation has named Devin Scott vice president of internal audit and business risk management. Scott joined the company in 2019 as director of internal audit and business risk management. In her new role, Scott will provide overall leadership for the audit and business risk management functions and serve as a key leader in fostering a culture consistent with organizational values and principles.
“Devin brings a strong background and understanding of internal audit and public company reporting to this position,” Otter Tail Corporation Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Moug said. “I’m excited to welcome her into this role and look forward to working with her.”
Scott holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business, majoring in accounting, and a Master of accountancy from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota. She is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor. Prior to joining Otter Tail Corporation, Scott was the director of internal audit and SEC reporting for Titan Machinery in West Fargo. She also worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Ernst & Young and Target Corporation, all in Minneapolis.
