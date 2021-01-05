After years of planning and 17 months of construction, Otter Tail Power Company’s Merricourt Wind Energy Center is operational. Located in southeast North Dakota, blades are spinning on this 150-megawatt (MW) facility, harnessing some of our nation’s best wind resources to generate power.
Otter Tail Power Company’s customers have seen the benefits of wind resources since 2002. But this project will go down in company history. “Completing the Merricourt Wind Energy Center marks a major milestone,” Otter Tail Power Company President Tim Rogelstad said. “At approximately $260 million, Merricourt is the largest capital investment in Otter Tail Power Company’s history, bringing us one step closer to our goal of serving customers with more than 35% renewable energy by 2023. Thank you to everyone involved with this project. From community members, civic leaders, government agencies, to employees and contractors, your tireless efforts and dedication have made it possible.”
By 2023 approximately 35% of the company’s energy generation will come from renewable resources, with nearly 90% of that renewable energy being wind powered.
