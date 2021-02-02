Now, more than ever, it’s important to unite communities and give back to those in need. United Way plays an integral role in this, focusing on the education, financial stability, and health of community members.
Otter Tail Power continues to be one of United Way’s largest supporters in Otter Tail and Wadena counties. In a typical year, Fergus Falls employees come together to fill and deliver food packs, participate in Day of Caring, load backpacks with school supplies, and pack emergency go-kits for child care providers.
Although the past year was anything but normal, Otter Tail Power still made an Otter Impact through generous giving. Combined with the company’s $15,250 match, the 2020 campaign for United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties raised approximately $47,000. Otter Tail Power surpassed its giving goal, and it had more than 50 new donors. To thank their employees for their eager participation, Otter Tail Power also donated books to kids in its communities. “We’ve got a lot of generous employees at Otter Tail Power Company, and I want to thank all of them for giving — and continuing to give,” said Greg Rausch, Otter Tail Power Company sourcing manager and internal lead for this United Way campaign.
This year they hope to broaden the United Way giving throughout their entire service area.
Supporting United Way is one of many ways we make an #OtterImpact in the communities we serve. Visit otpco.com/OtterImpact to watch a short video highlighting United Way engagement.
