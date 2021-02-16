Ongoing cold temperatures in our region and throughout the nation are causing high demand for electricity. Some electric utility customers are experiencing rolling outages as a result. Otter Tail Power Company, serving approximately 70,000 square miles in parts of North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota, is still producing and delivering energy to its more than 130,000 customers.
Otter Tail Power Company is a member of the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) regional transmission organization. This is an independent nonprofit organization that ensures safe, cost-effective power across 15 U.S. states and the Canadian province of Manitoba. MISO is not requesting planned rolling outages from its member utilities at this time.
The Southwest Power Pool (SPP) regional transmission organization, which serves in a similar capacity for 17 U.S. states, has ordered rolling outages for its member utilities in an effort to not exceed what current energy generation and transmission can supply.
MISO and SPP overlap in much of Otter Tail Power Company's service area, especially throughout North Dakota and South Dakota, as well as western Minnesota.
We encourage you to be prepared in case of an emergency, and we’ll be sure to provide updates as soon as we can if the situation changes.
Stay warm and stay safe!
