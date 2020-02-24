The Otto Bremer Trust (OBT) invested $56,845,772 in grants and program-related investments in 2019 to more than 650 organizations in Minnesota, North Dakota, and western Wisconsin. The total represents OBT’s ninth consecutive year of record charitable distributions.
In western and south-central Minnesota, 64 organizations received investments totaling $4,154,818.
The largest grants in the Fergus Falls area were $184,040 to Lakeland Mental Health Center, $137,139 to Someplace Safe, $88,000 to the West Central Minnesota Communities Action, Inc., $60,000 to the West Central Initiative, and $55,000 to the Fergus Falls Habitat for Humanity.
“As we close out 2019 and look to 2020, we are particularly excited about our previously announced geographic expansion,” said Dan Reardon, Co-CEO and trustee, OBT. “This year we are expanding our funding to organizations in the state of Montana and eastern Wisconsin. We look forward to bringing additional resources to many new communities in those areas.”
