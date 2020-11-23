The Fergus Falls Downtown Riverfront Council (“FFDRC”) is pleased to announce that planning is underway for the fourth annual Over the River Holiday Festival set for Saturday, Dec. 5. The FFDRC, along with several individuals and organizations, including the city of Fergus Falls, Kaddatz Galleries, A Center for the Arts and several businesses have come together to plan another spectacular holiday event.
The community is invited to attend a socially distanced version of the annual community-wide holiday celebration featuring a Santa fly-in, toy drop (free gifts for kids), holiday artisan market, snowman building competition, drive-in fireworks and holiday movie, and more. Kick off the day by shopping local and end it at the Regional Treatment Center with a drive-through lights display, fireworks and drive-in movie with the family! For a complete schedule of events and details, please visit www.ffriver.org/OTR.
FFDRC board member NeTia Bauman said, “In a year with such turmoil and division, we are more grateful than ever for the opportunity to bring our community together for this holiday festival. Though it will look a bit different, the planning committee is committed to providing a safe and spirited that event not only supports our downtown businesses but brings joy to families.”
Over the River Holiday Festival is completely funded by local sponsorships and donations. Businesses and individuals, large and small, have pledged donations to this spirited community event. The city of Fergus Falls, Otter Tail Power Co., Lake Region Healthcare, Vector Windows and Rohde Insurance Services are just a few of the businesses who have committed to this event. Sponsorships and volunteer opportunities are still available. If your service group or business would like to donate or volunteer, please contact netia@ffriver.org.
