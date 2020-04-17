Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) announced that interim CFO Camie Patterson FACHE, CPA, FHFMA has joined the organization today on a permanent basis as CFO and Senior Vice President. Patterson has been with the organization on an interim basis since last October. The position is an enterprise leadership role, responsible as CFO for the daily financial operations, strategic financial outlook, leadership and performance of LRH and all its affiliated companies, which includes Mill Street Residence in Fergus Falls and Prairie Ridge Hospital & Health Services (PRHHS) in Elbow Lake and Morris. The role is also responsible to oversee and supervise certain enterprise and company specific critical operations functions.
“We are delighted that Camie decided to move her family to our community and assume this top finance and operations leadership role for our entire enterprise, for the long term,” said Kent Mattson, interim CEO. “She brings extensive leadership experience in health care finance and operations, along with excellent skills in leadership, coaching and employee engagement and staff development. We are very pleased to add Camie’s level of health care expertise to our senior leader team,” he added.
Patterson’s experience includes over 15 years of work roles with a variety of hospitals and health care systems in Indiana, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. She has held roles as both COO and CFO for two community 350-400 bed hospitals, an academic system with oversight for two hospitals, another critical access hospital, and a for-profit hospital. She has also served as a leader and coach for the Studer Group, and served as deputy director of finance/CFO for the South Carolina Department of Health & Human Services. Prior to her roles leading health care organizations, Camie worked for 12 years with the 11th largest public accounting firm in the nation, Dixon Hughes and Goodman, as staff accountant and later as partner.
She holds a Master of Health care Administration degree from the Medical University of South Carolina and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the State University of New York.
“Health care today is a complex industry, evenmoreso with the advent of the COVID-19 crisis, noted Mattson. “Camie’s national finance and operations experience in the health care space will equip our entire enterprise with another top notch resource to sustain and grow our organization, and continue to deliver quality health care to the nine communities and surrounding areas we serve, doing so in a community governed, local health care organization.”
Camie will lead and oversee finance, human resources, supply chain, and revenue cycle/health information managment for all LRH and PRH companies, along with facilities/maintenance, laboratory, and environmental services for LRH, and will oversee Mill Street Residence, Lake Region Healthcare’s assisted living facility.
Camie is married to Andrew and they have five children. They have relocated to Fergus Falls from their home in South Carolina. In her spare time Camie says she enjoys traveling, reading, running, and just relaxing with her family.
